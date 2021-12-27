6 Meridian Purchases New Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.0% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 329,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 53.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,904,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 14.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,819 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $187.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day moving average is $178.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.46 and a twelve month high of $212.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $1,005,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,576 shares of company stock worth $7,892,837. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

