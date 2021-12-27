6 Meridian Buys Shares of 1,791 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day moving average of $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

