6 Meridian Buys Shares of 10,839 Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $765,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6,843.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter.

COLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

COLL stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $672.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

