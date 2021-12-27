$6.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will report $6.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.08 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.11 billion. Moderna posted sales of $570.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 968.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $20.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $22.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.44, for a total transaction of $3,540,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,645,095 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 388.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after buying an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 94.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after buying an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after buying an additional 1,509,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,827,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,390,452. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.47. The firm has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

