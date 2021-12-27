$592.93 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to announce sales of $592.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $602.50 million and the lowest is $589.97 million. Entegris posted sales of $517.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entegris.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.59. 17,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,118. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.79. Entegris has a 1-year low of $92.68 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gentilcore sold 18,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total transaction of $2,404,370.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,520,000 after buying an additional 676,350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,481,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,534,906,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 8.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,735,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,384,000 after buying an additional 219,236 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 29.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after buying an additional 621,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,989,000 after buying an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.