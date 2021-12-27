5,740 Shares in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 117,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter.

JUST opened at $68.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.83. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $68.26.

