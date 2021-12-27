$557.66 Million in Sales Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post sales of $557.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $557.50 million and the highest is $558.10 million. Dropbox posted sales of $504.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $60,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,188,000 after buying an additional 387,049 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,593,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,369 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth approximately $271,381,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,460,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,005. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 0.95. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.