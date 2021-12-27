$555.84 Million in Sales Expected for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report sales of $555.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $550.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $567.10 million. Amedisys posted sales of $550.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 142.7% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,721 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $162.00. 4,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

