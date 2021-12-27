55,221 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,393,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after buying an additional 14,944 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA traded down $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $359.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,566. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $353.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

