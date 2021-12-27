5,200 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after acquiring an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,407,816,000 after acquiring an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 15.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,926,341,000 after buying an additional 141,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,942,000 after buying an additional 91,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $7.85 on Monday, hitting $826.61. The stock had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,032. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $805.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $814.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

