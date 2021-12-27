434 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $263.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,341. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $265.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.36 and its 200-day moving average is $251.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

