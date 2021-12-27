$37.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report sales of $37.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.50 million to $76.33 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $313.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.90 million to $351.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $66.45 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Agenus by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 30,702 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Agenus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 540,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Agenus by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Agenus by 535.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 759,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 639,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

AGEN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.49. 81,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,913. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

