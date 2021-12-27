$360.50 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $360.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.00 million and the lowest is $356.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $370.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,915,000 after purchasing an additional 589,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 27.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 329,988 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,261,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 718,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,946,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEIS traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $90.26. 2,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,662. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

