353 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 353 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $614.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $585.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.