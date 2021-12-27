$330.15 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post sales of $330.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $328.50 million to $334.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $304.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $93.87. 168,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $62.46 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $3,683,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,588,000 after buying an additional 585,305 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after buying an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,927,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after buying an additional 347,966 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

