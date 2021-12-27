32,696 Shares in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 115,070.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $882.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.20%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.