3,182 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Purchased by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NYSE:D opened at $77.34 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In related news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

