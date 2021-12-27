$3.31 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post $3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.26. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after buying an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,954 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 200,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $237.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.43. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $133.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

