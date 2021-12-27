$3.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to announce $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.16 and the lowest is $3.03. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $13.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.03 to $15.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.74. 1,342,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,686. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.84. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,373,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,627 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.