$268.39 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will post sales of $268.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $270.00 million and the lowest is $267.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 6,259,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $125,874,482.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,165,067 shares of company stock worth $143,772,529 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALHC traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $13.66. 412,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,183. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.31.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.