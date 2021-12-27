$241.14 Million in Sales Expected for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will report sales of $241.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.80 million and the highest is $246.47 million. Invacare reported sales of $224.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year sales of $887.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $892.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $928.67 million, with estimates ranging from $908.90 million to $948.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on IVC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Invacare from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:IVC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.48. 22,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,547. The firm has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.05. Invacare has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invacare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Invacare by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invacare by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Invacare by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 87,330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 39,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invacare in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

