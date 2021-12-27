$215.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to announce $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $220.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS.

KAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE KAI traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $228.28. 1,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kadant has a 52-week low of $129.55 and a 52-week high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,531,952. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

