-$2.31 EPS Expected for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce ($2.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.21) and the lowest is ($2.40). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.24) to ($8.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($9.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.28) to ($7.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RETA. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.98. 536,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,378. The firm has a market cap of $981.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.84. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

