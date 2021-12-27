1,933 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 22,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.