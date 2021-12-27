$162.25 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.52 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,041. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,336,000 after buying an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at $19,083,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 182.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after buying an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

