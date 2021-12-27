1,608 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total value of $2,415,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $227,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,916 shares of company stock valued at $133,807,834. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $253.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -140.77 and a beta of 2.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

