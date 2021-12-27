$143.74 Million in Sales Expected for World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will report sales of $143.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.12 million to $147.36 million. World Acceptance posted sales of $130.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year sales of $568.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $566.91 million to $570.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $593.69 million, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $595.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,558. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $3.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.51. 274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.21. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

