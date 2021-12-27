1,138 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,003.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $348.31 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

