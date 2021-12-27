11,272 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Snap by 286.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,540 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock worth $81,361,281.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

