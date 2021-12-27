101 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $561.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $521.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.87. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

