$1.39 Million in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) will report sales of $1.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.48 million and the lowest is $200,000.00. Celldex Therapeutics posted sales of $3.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $7.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 891.70%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Diane C. Young sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $197,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $292,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $42.00 on Monday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

