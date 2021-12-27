$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Synovus Financial posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,860,000 after acquiring an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after acquiring an additional 467,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,152,000 after acquiring an additional 176,921 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 532,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,660. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

