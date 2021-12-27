$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.52. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United States Cellular during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 53.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

