$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of Independent Bank stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.96. Independent Bank has a one year low of $66.84 and a one year high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

