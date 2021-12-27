$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.91. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,808. Lakeland Financial has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 170,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 136,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

