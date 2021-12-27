-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) to post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.78). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMUX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMUX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Immunic by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,126,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,144. Immunic has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $250.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

