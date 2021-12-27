$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.70. American Campus Communities posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

ACC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

