$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.