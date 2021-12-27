$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.60. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,601,791. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 3.02. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 48,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

