$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.59. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day moving average is $68.70. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $43.36 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 19.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 47.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 3.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 67.9% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.