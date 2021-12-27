$0.44 EPS Expected for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FYBR. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,474,000. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 838.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 178,696 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.85.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.