$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Umpqua posted earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

In related news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 492.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,357,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,499,000 after buying an additional 1,959,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,926,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. 590,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

