$0.36 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.95). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of ($11.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $25.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.89 to $49.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

NVAX opened at $177.25 on Monday. Novavax has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.81.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 7,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.92, for a total value of $1,574,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,681 shares of company stock worth $38,141,003. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter worth $45,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

