$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.41. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,514,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 728.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after buying an additional 2,591,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,489,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,245,000 after buying an additional 2,332,642 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,119,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

PAA stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.