-$0.23 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 675%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $267.17 on Monday. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $235.00 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.52.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total transaction of $535,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.22, for a total transaction of $4,455,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,958 shares of company stock valued at $26,026,040. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank raised its position in Twilio by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

