$0.23 EPS Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 195.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,061 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,627,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,597 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 170,603 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. 6,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,365. The company has a market cap of $624.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

