-$0.21 EPS Expected for CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNS Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,056. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

