$0.20 EPS Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Analysts expect CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.09. CommScope reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CommScope will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CommScope.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

COMM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.04. 24,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.67. CommScope has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 45.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 25.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CommScope (COMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.