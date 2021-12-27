$0.11 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cutera posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUTR shares. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,002. Cutera has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.40 million, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cutera by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

