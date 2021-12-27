$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.06 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Olaplex in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

