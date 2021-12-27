-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of RBOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000.

Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

