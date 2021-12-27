-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vicarious Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicarious Surgical.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05).

RBOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicarious Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of RBOT opened at $11.17 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $15.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $540,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

